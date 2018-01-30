Search for article

Mayor, business leader welcome Tokhang

10:13 PM January 30th, 2018

By: Cris Evert Lato-Ruffolo, Inna Gian D. Mejia, January 30th, 2018 10:13 PM

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said it is high time that the PNP resumed its Oplan Tokhang since illegal drug activities surged after it was suspended.

“Drugs is coming back. It is making a comeback. Not as much as before but it is making a comeback. When they started to shoot all of them, drugs actually went down. That’s the truth and that is fine with me,” he said.

While Osmeña did not trust the new guidelines set by the relaunched Oplan Tokhang, he said it is better than nothing. “They (policemen) are at least going out there again,” he said.

For his part, past president Glenn Soco of the Mandaue City Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) said while he is confident about the renewed Tokhang, the results remain to be seen.

He said the public and the business community to be vigilant and monitor developments in their areas.

“Based on statistics, crime had gone down,” Soco said.

