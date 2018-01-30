Mayor, business leader welcome Tokhang

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said it is high time that the PNP resumed its Oplan Tokhang since illegal drug activities surged after it was suspended.

“Drugs is coming back. It is making a comeback. Not as much as before but it is making a comeback. When they started to shoot all of them, drugs actually went down. That’s the truth and that is fine with me,” he said.

While Osmeña did not trust the new guidelines set by the relaunched Oplan Tokhang, he said it is better than nothing. “They (policemen) are at least going out there again,” he said.

For his part, past president Glenn Soco of the Mandaue City Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) said while he is confident about the renewed Tokhang, the results remain to be seen.

He said the public and the business community to be vigilant and monitor developments in their areas.

“Based on statistics, crime had gone down,” Soco said.