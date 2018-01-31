Bizmen nabbed with ecstasy plead not guilty

THE two Cebuano businessmen who were allegedly caught with a number of ecstasy pills in a drug bust three weeks ago pleaded not guilty to charges of selling illegal drugs.

Richard Ngo Go and Neil Benjamin Eugenio Yap were arraigned before Judge Allan Francisco Garciano of the Regional Trial Court Branch 83 in Mandaue City.

The two accused are facing trial for allegedly conspiring to sell ecstasy pills which are among the prohibited substances under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

ADVERTISEMENT

The offense is non-bailable.

Go, the owner of R Suites Cafe in Mandaue City, was arrested last Jan. 11 by operatives of the Regional Special Operations Group in Central Visayas for possession of 10 pieces of blue square tablets believed to be Blue Telegram Ecstasy, a plastic bottle of orange liquid substance, which is believed to be also a derivative of ecstasy and a package of orange capsules, also believed to be ecstasy.

In the course of the investigation, Go allegedly told the police that Yap was his supplier.

The police then instructed Go to contact Yap and buy ecstasy from him.

Police said Yap later arrived at R Suites Cafe and allegedly brought with him three pieces of yellow tablets, two capsules believed to be ecstasy, and another 10 pieces of orange capsules, all allegedly derivatives of ecstasy.

Meanwhile, agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) on Wednesday arrested a couple for allegedly selling illegal drugs in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

Reynaldo Abellana, 51, and his wife Perla Abella, 41, did not resist arrest.

Police allegedly seized from 12 packs of shabu (methamphetamine) worth P275,000.

The suspects are detained at the PDEA stockade pending the filing of charges against them for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.