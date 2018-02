SAN FERNANDO, CEBU- Facing three warrants of arrest, Luisito Amance, 40, a resident of Barangay Sangat, was collared by the town’s police officers on Wednesday afternoon.

Amance was charged of crimes of attempted murder,robbery and frustrated homicide.

The accused was sighted in a public utility jeep (PUJ) bound for Cebu City.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is now temporary detained at the jail facility of San Fernando Police.