Pushers nabbed in Toledo City

TOLEDO CITY, CEBU- Three drug peddlers were arrested in two buy-bust operations conducted by police authorities on Friday afternoon.

Jingky Navarro, 38, and Arlyn Manabat, 41, were arrested in Barangay Poblacion. Confiscated from them were five small sachets of shabu worth P2,500.

In another operation, Inocencio Calipay, 22, was apprehended in Barangay Luray II. Two small sachets of shabu were seized from him, amounting to P400.

SPO3 Jemelon Cotmaya of Toledo City Police said that the arrested pushers are named in the city police’s drug watch list.