Only 13 of 115 names in watchlist remain

THIRTEEN suspected drug personalities who had been the subject of Tokahang Operations before, will again be visited by the police after they allegedly still continued to be involved in illegal activities.

Cebu City Intelligence Branch head, Chief Insp. Cristopher Navida said these 13 drug personalities were in their old watchlist and are street level targets. Ten of them are under the jurisdiction of the Mabolo Police precinct while the remaining three are under the jurisdiction of the Guadalupe Police precinct.

Chief Insp. Clark Ariola of the Mabolo Police precinct said they had already visited four of the 10 suspects last week. The other six are scheduled for house visitation.

According to the intelligence officer, this is a good accomplishment for the Cebu City police considering that of the 115 names in their watchlist, only the 13 suspects remain.

He said suspects recently arrested either as users or street level pushers are newly identified personalities who have just recently involved themselves in the illegal drug trade.