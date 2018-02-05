Lao: Kids to be warned off, not apprehended

CURFEW LAW to be implemented

The 80 barangays in Cebu City will simultaneously implement the curfew ordinance starting on Monday evening.

However, there will be no apprehensions or rescues of minors but they will only be warned to stay off the streets and go home.

This developed after Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmena said in a press briefing on Monday that he could not implement the curfew ordinance because he would not know yet what to do with the minors being rescued.

“We don’t know what to do with them (children). (That is why) I cannot implement it. What will I do with the children?” Osmeña asked.

He said that he made a mistake on ordering the barangays to implement the curfew ordinance last week.

He said that as of the moment, the city is not yet sure on what to do and where to put those children being rescued during the implementation of the curfew ordinance in each of the barangays.

“I cannot say I’m going to do something which I cannot. If you have suggestions, I’m open (to it),” Osmeña added.

He, however, said that he would not prevent any barangay from wanting to implement the ordinance.

But Gary Lao, Cebu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention head, said that the mayor’s instruction was that curfew would still be implemented but it would not involve rescuing or apprehension of minors on the street.

Instead, village watchers or tanods will conduct foot patrol and reprimand those minors who are still out on the streets late at night.

“Ang contention ni mayor is the apprehension. Wala man tay apprehension mahitabo. Ang ato is more on prevention (The mayor’s contention is that if there is apprehension. There will be no apprehension on our implementation. What we want is more on prevention),” Lao said.

Lao who talked to the barangay tanods yesterday, said that the mere presence of village watchers conducting patrols would tell that they are strictly implementing the curfew ordinance.

“We cannot give a hundred percent assurance (that this will succeed). But ang atoa lang there has to be consistency in the implementation,” said Lao.

Lao said that the honorarium for village watchers will still be based on their performance in conducting patrols and implementing the curfew ordinance.

The curfew ordinance prohibits minors below 18 years old from wandering, straying, sauntering, loitering, or rambling outside their residence within Cebu City between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Exemptions, however, are given to those coming home late after attending scholastic, educational, and religious activities.

Those tasked to do errands like going to a hospital are also exempted from the ordinance.

First offenders will be escorted by the police or barangay tanods to their homes.

On the second offense, parents or guardians of the minors will be required to attend a half-day parenting seminar, and seven days of community service on the third offense.

On the fourth and subsequent violations, appropriate charges will be filed against the parents or guardians.