Police nab 2 women, man in Minglanilla, Toledo drug busts

Two women and a man were arrested in two separate anti-illegal drug operations in Minglanilla town and Toledo City on Saturday.

First to fall was Florence Miranda, 39, of Barangay Tinaan in Naga City during a buy-bust operation in Minglanilla town at 6 p.m., said

Chief Insp. Vernino Noserale, Minglanilla Police Station chief, in a phone interview.

Noserale said that Miranda used to operate in Naga City but she moved to Minglanilla town after the Naga police noticed her illegal activities there.

Seized from Miranda were 13 sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P8,000.

At about the same time, in Toledo City, police also arrested Mary Rose Abella, 28, of Barangay Ilihan, Toledo City, and John Cabalpin, 38, of Purok Ylaya, Minglanilla town

The duo were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Ilihan.

Abella and Cabalpin were caught with three sachets of suspected shabu during the operation, said Insp. Elmond John Mondaya of the Drug Enforcement Unit of Toledo City Police Station.

Mondaya said that the illegal drugs confiscated were worth at least P1000.

Miranda was detained at the Minglanilla Police Station detention cell while Abella and Cabalpin were detained at the Toledo Police Station detention cell.

Police said they would file illegal drug charges against the suspects on Monday.