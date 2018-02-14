IN A GROOVE

Working efficiently with overhauled roster, LeBron carries Cavs past Thunder

Oklahoma City— LeBron James and his new teammates are playing like old buddies.

James scored 37 points, and the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers got a much different result this time against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 120-112 victory on Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleveland claimed its second straight win since adding George Hill, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. in trades, and their fourth straight victory overall. The Cavaliers lost to the Thunder, 148-124, on Jan. 20 with a very different roster.

“It’s a change of scenery and they’re just trying to take advantage of it,” James said. “For the guys that were here, we’re just trying to make them as comfortable as possible. Make the transition as seamless as possible.”

Thunder Coach Billy Donovan said the changes create a lot of problems.

“I think their ability to space it, drive it, kick it, their skill level, I think — not that it was bad before, but I think the speed, probably the tempo and the pace they are playing at is a little bit faster,” he said.

Each of Cleveland’s additions made solid contributions against Oklahoma City.

Hill started at point guard and went 24 minutes without a turnover. Hood and Clarkson each scored 14 points and Nance had 13 points and nine rebounds, including eight offensive boards.

James praised Cleveland General Manager Koby Altman for getting what the team needed at the trade deadline.

“It just wasn’t working out for us. He made the changes he felt best fit our team,” James said. “Then, it’s on me to make sure the new guys that come in, that they fit in and make it as seamless as possible. That’s my job. This is the third game in a row my voice is gone. So I am just trying to have communication at an all-time high for us.”

Holdover guard J.R. Smith added 18 points for the Cavaliers. It was Cleveland’s second straight road win against top competition — the Cavaliers rolled past Boston, 121-99, on Sunday.

“We’ve got to keep working,” Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue said. “It’s a process. You’ve got to keep playing well, keep getting better and hit that stride late.”

Paul George scored 25 points and Carmelo Anthony 24 for the Thunder. Steven Adams added 22 points and 17 rebounds, and Russell Westbrook scored 21 points. Westbrook and Anthony had missed the past two games with sprained ankles.

James scored 14 points in the first five minutes of the third quarter, including two 3-pointers, to give Cleveland a 78-68 lead. He was 6 for 6 from the field during that stretch. The Thunder responded with an 8-0 run to get back into the game. Cleveland took a 91-87 edge into the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers took control in the fourth, and a layup by James after driving on George pushed the Cavaliers ahead 115-106 with 49 seconds to play.

OTHER RESULTS:

ROCKETS 126,

TIMBERWOLVES 108

RAPTORS 115,

HEAT 112

NUGGETS 117,

SPURS 109

BUCKS 97,

HAWKS 92

KINGS 114,

MAVERICKS 109