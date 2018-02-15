4 straight for Kyla Soguilon

THE pride of Aklan, 13-year-old swimming phenom Kyla Ong Soguilon, will become the first junior athlete to receive the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Junior Athlete of the Year award.

According to her father, Kokoy Soguilon, the Grade 7 student of the Regional Science High School Region VI will be given the prestigious award on February 27 at the Manila Hotel.

Soguilon, will, thus, achieve what no other junior athlete in the country has ever achieved so far, which is to win the Philippine Junior Athlete of the Year and the Milo Junior Athlete of the Year for four consecutive years (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017).

Kyla already set the record last year when she became the first junior athlete to win the title for three consecutive years.

The young swimmer surpassed everyone’s expectations by winning multiple gold medals in various meets like the Palarong Pambansa in Albay and Antique in 2016 and 2017, respectively, the Batang Pinoy Visayas Games in Dumaguete City last November, and the Milo Little Olympics Visayas Regional Finals in Cebu City last year.

Soguilon was also named “Swimmer of the Year” for three consecutive years by the Philippine Swimming League.

Kokoy said his daughter has garnered 66 gold medals since 2014, including those she won in international meets.

Kyla is now touted as the country’s best hope for another Olympian.