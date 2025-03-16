DBTC Greywolves reign supreme in CVIRAA football

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves asserted their dominance in regional football, clinching the gold medals in both the elementary and secondary divisions of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) 2025 tournament on Sunday, March 16.

With their commanding performances, the Greywolves will once again carry the banner of Central Visayas in the upcoming Palarong Pambansa.

DBTC’s elementary team, the reigning Palarong Pambansa champions, reaffirmed their supremacy with a resounding 3-0 victory over long-time rivals, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, in the championship match.

Axl Jace Cepe delivered a stunning performance, netting a hat-trick in the second half to single-handedly steer his team to victory.

The Greywolves’ road to the title saw them overcome Bohol Province in a nerve-wracking 4-2 penalty shootout in the semifinals after a goalless regulation. They also dominated Cebu Province with a 4-1 victory in the quarterfinals.

DBTC HIGH SCHOOL TEAM

Meanwhile, DBTC’s high school team is set to make its highly anticipated return to the Palarong Pambansa after missing last year’s edition.

They secured their ticket in dramatic fashion, edging Bohol Province 2-1 in the finals, courtesy of a brace from Renzo Enriquez.

Bohol Province managed to pull one back from the penalty spot, but it was not enough to deny DBTC a triumphant return to the national stage.

En route to the championship, DBTC dethroned defending CVIRAA champions Mandaue City—represented by the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles—with another 2-1 victory in the semifinals. They also cruised past Carcar City with a 5-0 rout in the quarterfinals.

Beyond CVIRAA, DBTC also flexed its might in another tournament, the Aboitiz Football Cup Champions League where the DBTC Greywolves U18 team and the Don Bosco Liloan U16 squad emerged as champions.

