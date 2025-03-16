Sports medicine doctor now leads Cebu City Sports Commission

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Renowned sports medicine physician and advocate Dr. Rhoel Dejaño has been appointed as the new chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC).

Dejaño officially took the helm following his appointment by Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, succeeding John Pages, who served as CCSC chairman from 2022 to 2025.

“I am deeply honored and grateful for the trust and confidence that Mayor Raymund Alvin Garcia has placed in me by appointing me as chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission,” Dejaño said in a statement.

READ: Sportsman of the Year Dr. Rhoel Dejaño shares values with fellow awardees in the SAC-SMB Awards

COMMITMENT TO SPORTS DEVELOPMENT

As CCSC chairman, Dejaño aims to sustain and expand Cebu City’s sports programs while acknowledging the contributions of his predecessor, Pages.

“It is with great enthusiasm that I accept this responsibility, and I am excited to contribute to the continued growth of sports in our vibrant city. I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to my predecessor, Mr. John Pages, for his remarkable leadership over the past years,” he said.

READ: First Cebu Exercise and Sports Science Conference set for March 6-7

Dejaño credited Pages for steering the CCSC toward successful initiatives, vowing to continue and build on the commission’s existing programs.

Although stepping into Pages’ shoes is no easy task, Dejaño pledged his full commitment to furthering CCSC’s vision. Pages, meanwhile, will remain an integral part of the commission after being appointed as one of its commissioners.

READ: ‘Olympics-inspired’ medical facilities, team ready to aid athletes

UPCOMING PROJECTS

With his leadership now in place, Dejaño has already outlined his first two major projects, the Cebu Sports Summit and a PWD Athletes Classification Workshop, both scheduled in the coming months.

“I hope to live up to the expectations of our beloved mayor and work together with all stakeholders to continue developing and improving sports in Cebu. Thank you once again for this incredible opportunity,” Dejaño added.

Dejaño has long been a key figure in Cebu’s sports community, known for providing free physical therapy and medical assistance to injured collegiate and professional athletes. His dedication even extended to facilitating major surgeries to help athletes recover and regain peak performance.

His selfless service earned him the “Rico Navarro Trophy”, formerly known as the “Sportsman of the Year” award, from the Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC).

Additionally, Dejaño played a crucial role in the success of Cebu City’s hosting of the 2024 Palarong Pambansa as its chief physician. His implementation of an Olympic-style medical facility for the athletes drew widespread admiration.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP