Baguio City to host Batang Pinoy National Finals in Sept.

THE COUNTRY’S “Summer Capital,” Baguio City will be the center stage of the country’s brightest athletes aged 15 and below as the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC)-backed Batang Pinoy National Finals will be held there on Sept. 15 to 21.

This edition of the Batang Pinoy National Finals will serve as the culmination of last year’s regional finals held in Vigan, Ilocos Sur, and Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental. The Mindanao games will be held next month.

PSC Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez officially handed over the hosting rights to Baguio City’s local government unit (LGU) via a confirmation last Wednesday.

Aside from being a top tourist destination in the country, Baguio City is also known as a suitable training venue for the country’s national team athletes because of its high-altitude environment.

The 2016 Batang Pinoy National Finals was held in Tagum City, Davao del Norte while the 2015 edition was held in Cebu City.