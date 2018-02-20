CCPO: More random checkpoints

The Cebu City Police Office have already been conducting random checkpoints in the city amid orders from Chief Supt. Robert Quenery to focus on stopping incidents involving motor-riding criminals in the city.

Quenery’s order came amid the ambush of former Agus Barangay Captain Remegio “Bo” Oyao on Sunday in Lapu-Lapu City, and Lawyer Jonnah John Ungab on Monday in Cebu City.

Both incidents involved men on motorcycles, although in Ungab’s case the shooter was on foot when he attacked the lawyer at the North Reclamation Area, but the assailant fled on a waiting motorcycle heading toward Mandaue City.

Supt. Artemio Ricabo, deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they had been conducting random checkpoints and recently CCPO Chief Joel Doria ordered these intensified further especially with the killing of Ungab in Cebu City.

Ricabo also suggested that there should be a measure banning the motorcycle riders or drivers to wear bonnets because in his observation 8 out of 10 of those motorcycle riding criminals usually wear bonnets.

When sought for comment, Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor for police matters, said that they would study the suggestion.

Tumulak, who is in Palawan attending the Councilor’s League seminar, said that they would consult the public on this especially since there is no ordinance banning the wearing of bonnets for motorcycle riders.

He also said that wearing bonnets has also its advantages.

“For me as a motorist, I myself wear a bonnet because it is a big help to me, especially when passing along dusty roads. But if there would be an ordinance, then we will abide with the law,” he said.

He suggested ways to lessen crimes in the city: More police visibility and more roving patrols.