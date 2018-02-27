Search for article

NBI-7 arrested alleged gunman in ex-cop’s slay

10:58 AM February 27th, 2018

By: Benjie B. Talisic, February 27th, 2018 10:58 AM

CDN PHOTO / BENJIE TALISIC

The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) arrested one of the assailants in the killing of a former policeman in Barangay Bangbang, Cordova town, Cebu on Tuesday morning.

Andrew Heruela, the accused, was arrested by by virtue of an arrest warrant for murder, issued by Judge Ferdinand Collantes of Regional Trial Court Lapu Lapu City Branch 54.
Eligio Mantilla was shot several times by the alleged gunman in Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City on May 17, 2017.

According to police investigation, the victim was riding his motorcycle heading home when two unidentified men who were also on board a motorcycle drove behind him and shot him, causing him to fall to the ground.

In an interview with Heruela, the accused denied the charges against him.

