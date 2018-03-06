Bunkhouse collapses in Lahug, leaves 3 dead

CEBU CITY–At least three workers were believed to be dead and several others were wounded when a four-story bunkhouse in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City collapsed around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

As of 5:30 a.m., paramedics from the Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation applied first-aid treatment on 43 workers who sustained minor injuries, said Nagiel Bañacia, chief of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office.

He said five others who were seriously hurt were brought to the hospital.

At least three workers showed no signs of life. “Only the doctors can officially make the declaration (that they are dead),” Bañacia said. The search and rescue operations continue.

About 150 workers of Abraham Lee Construction reportedly slept at the bunkhouse which was made of metal scaffoldings and other construction materials.

“For now, we could not determine yet why the bunkhouse collapsed. Our priority is to rescue the other workers who are still down there,” Bañacia.