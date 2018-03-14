Suspected gunman of Ungab slay may be ‘dead,’ says Task Force spokesperson
Task Force Ungab spokesperson Senior Insp. Jonathan Taneo revealed that they have already identified the possible gunman involved in the killing of former Ronda town vice-mayor and lawyer Jonnah John Ungab.
However, Taneo revealed that the suspect was killed in a police operation in Buenavista, Bohol last month.
The operation was conducted by members of the Bohol Police Intelligence Branch (PIB), Regional Intelligence Division (RID-7) and Regional Special Operations Group in Central Visayas (RSOG-7) last February 22.
The suspect was the subject of the service of an arrest warrant for killing a police officer in the same town.
Recovered from the said operation were a .45 caliber firearm and several ammunitions, which are now subjected to forensic examination by the Regional Crime Laboratory.
Investigators had also asked Pearl Ungab, the victim’s wife to identify a sweatshirt worn by the suspect.
Taneo asked media reporters to withhold the name of the suspect as they wait for the results of the examination which may be released after a week.
