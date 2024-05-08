CIT-U continues to top with 4 topnotchers in the April 2024 EELE

The Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) continues to live up to its motto, “CIT Tops Again,” with four more of its products now part of their roster of topnotchers, particularly in the recently announced passers of the Electrical Engineer Licensure Exam (EELE).

We don’t just limit ourselves to [the] minimum requirements of CHED, we go higher. We have quality education through accreditation. I’m happy to tell you that our [Electrical Engineering] program has been declared in 2018 by PACUCOA as the first level III [Electrical Engineering] program in Region IV. Atty. Corazon Evangelista-Valencia

Vice President for Academic Affairs of CIT-U

The university once again proved that it is home to high-caliber students, with 88 first-place finishes and over 700 top 10 placements.

The recent addition to this streak is Raymond Omboy Geoman, a son of a construction worker and a housewife from Mantalongon, Dalaguete, Cebu, who recently clinched first place in the EELE.

Together with Geoman are Marc Restie Sasan Laput in 6th place, Paul Anthony Manabat Aliasut, who placed 7th, and Vijay Manuel De Guma, who claimed 9th place.

“We don’t just limit ourselves to [the] minimum requirements of CHED, we go higher. We have quality education through accreditation. I’m happy to tell you that our [Electrical Engineering] program has been declared in 2018 by PACUCOA as the first level III [Electrical Engineering] program in Region IV,” proudly states the Vice President for Academic Affairs of CIT-U, Atty. Corazon Evangelista-Valencia.

PACUCOA, short for Philippine Association of Colleges and Universities Commission on Accreditation, is a private accrediting agency that provides official recognition to colleges and universities by certifying that their academic offerings maintain exceptional standards in educational operations within the context of their goals and objectives.

Although the Department of Electrical Engineering of the university experienced an 8-year drought in terms of producing topnotchers, EE Department Chair Engr. Lowell B. Ratilla, alongside mentor and former EELE topnotcher Engr. Genry O. Oñate remained dedicated.

When asked about the practices to which the EE department adheres in order to finally break that drought and turn their hard work into fruition, Engr. Ratilla said, “It’s actually the culture [and] the mindset of being on top. When we see potentials, we grab. And what we do is we develop them from third year by placing them in certain trainings.”

“One recipe is being competitive. We hone them to be excellent and certainly aim for the top,” adds Engr. Oñate.

In turn, EELE first-placer Raymond Omboy Geoman testified to the said claim, saying that “the facilities [in CIT-U] are industry-preferred, and mostly the instructors here have field experience.”

“[The instructors in CIT-U] already know how to evaluate a person if [the student] really has the potential to top the board exam. If that’s so, they really provide the necessary materials and support the student’s needs,” Geoman added.

Besides Geoman, Laput, Aliasut, and De Guma also expressed their gratitude to the university for providing them with necessary, upright academic practice and a positive mental attitude.

This incredible milestone of the Cebu Institute of Technology – University, reaffirms their promise of excellence and commitment to providing an education that exudes academic success beyond the walls of the institution.

You are invited to be part of the home of topnotchers and first placers. For enrollment details, check out www.cit.edu or their official Facebook page.

