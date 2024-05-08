Policeman dies in Sibonga after motorcycle rams into parked truck

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A police died after the motorcycle that he was riding on bumped a trailer truck that was parked along the road of Sitio Gahad, Barangay Poblacion in Sibonga town, at around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

The police was identified as Patrolman John Anthony Quintao, 28 years old, a resident of Siaton, Negros Oriental, who was assigned at the Regional Mobile Force Company in Central Visayas (RMFB-7).

READ MORE:

Liloan accident: Habal-habal driver’s family, van driver settle amicably

2 motorcycle drivers killed in separate road crashes in Cebu

Motorcycle driver who occupied the opposite lane dies in Batangas crash

Based on the investigation of Sibonga Police Station, the victim was heading to his work when he figured in an accident.

Quintao crashed into the left rear portion of the trailer truck that was parked along the road.

The victim was immediately brought to a nearby hospital.

READ MORE:

Brother and sister die after motorcycle crashes into truck in Tabogon

EXPLAINER: Why ‘innocent’ drivers get arrested in road accidents

However, due to his severe injuries, he was declared dead upon arrival by the attending physician.

Sibonga is a third class municipality in the province of Cebu. It is estimated to be around 50 kilometers south of Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP