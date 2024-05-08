cdn mobile

Policeman dies in Sibonga after motorcycle rams into parked truck

By: Futch Anthony Inso - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | May 08,2024 - 12:01 PM

Policeman dies after motorcycle crashes into parked truck in Sibonga

A policeman died after the motorcycle he was driving crashes into the back of the trailer truck, which was parked at the side of the road at past 11 p.m. on May 7 in Sibonga town in southern Cebu. | Contributed photo via Futch Anthony Inso

 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A police died after the motorcycle that he was riding on bumped a trailer truck that was parked along the road of Sitio Gahad, Barangay Poblacion in Sibonga town, at around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

The police was identified as Patrolman John Anthony Quintao, 28 years old, a resident of Siaton, Negros Oriental, who was assigned at the Regional Mobile Force Company in Central Visayas (RMFB-7).

Based on the investigation of Sibonga Police Station, the victim was heading to his work when he figured in an accident.

Quintao crashed into the left rear portion of the trailer truck that was parked along the road.

The victim was immediately brought to a nearby hospital.

However, due to his severe injuries, he was declared dead upon arrival by the attending physician.

Sibonga is a third class municipality in the province of Cebu. It is estimated to be around 50 kilometers south of Cebu City.

