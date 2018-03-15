Two men nabbed in Talisay drug bust

Police arrested two men and seized drugs worth P2.5 million during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City on March 14, Wednesday evening.

Police identified the suspects Russel Canton, 45; and Romeo Lui, 44.

Police seized about 500 grams worth of shabu in an operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) worth P2.5 million.

The suspects were now detained at the Talisay Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.