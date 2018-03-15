Two men nabbed in Talisay drug bust
By Benjie B. Talisic March 15,2018
Police arrested two men and seized drugs worth P2.5 million during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City on March 14, Wednesday evening.
Police identified the suspects Russel Canton, 45; and Romeo Lui, 44.
Police seized about 500 grams worth of shabu in an operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) worth P2.5 million.
The suspects were now detained at the Talisay Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.