South Bus management inspected buses for Holy Week

The management of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) has already checked buses in preparation for the Holy Week.

CSBT administrator Joey Herrera said they already conducted early inspection on buses and assessed its roadworthiness in coordination with the Land Transportation Office (LTO-7) and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7).

He also said that they have requested two buses from the Cebu City government, which will allow the transportation of senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs) and pregnant women passengers.

Herrera added that they have requested for the presence of police personnel and bomb-sniffing dogs for terminal security purposes.