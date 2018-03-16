CSBT mgmt prepares for Holy Week crowd

THE MANAGEMENT of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) has directed operators to prioritize the inspection of their buses to ensure the safety of countryside travelers during the Holy Week celebration.

Operators were also told to make sure that their drivers and conductors undergo drug testing, said Terminal Manager Joey Herrera.

At the same time, Herrera said, he is coordinating with the Central Visayas offices of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to solicit their help in the inspection of buses.

Herrera said he also sent a separate request to the Philippine National Police (PNP) for the deployment of 20 policemen and a bomb sniffing dog at the terminal.

Policemen will augment their 25 blue guards, he added.

Around 40,000 travelers, which is double their daily crowd, are expected to converge at the CSBT starting on Holy Wednesday.

Herrera said that in anticipation of a huge crowd, they will try to hasten the inspection of bags at the entrances so as not to delay the entry of travelers.

“Ang gipaningkamotan sa management is that paspas ang pag-check sa bag. If they have big baggages or luggages dili lang dapat i-seal maayo kay ara man gyud na malangay (The management is finding means to hasten the inspection of bags. If you have big baggages or luggages, don’t put to much locks to avoid delays in the inspection of the bags),” he said citing their Open Bag policy.

Travelers will also be barred from bringing liquor and bladed weapon during their travel.