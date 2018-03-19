Children survive neighbor’s shooting inside home

THREE children were wounded after being hit by stray bullets fired by an irate neighbor at Sitio Mananga 2, Barangay Tabunok in Talisay City at 9 pm last Saturday.

SPO1 Aquilles Cabando of the Talisay City police precinct identified the victims as nine-year-old Arian Dayanan, six-year-old Jasper Dayanan and two-year-old John Paul Dayanan, the children of Rolly Dayanan.

The 40-year-old suspect identified as Ricky Bustillo also landed in the hospital after being shot by the children’s father.

Cabando said Bustillo and Dayanan confronted each other and then Bustillo went home to get an improvised shotgun locally known as pugakhang.

Bustillo headed back to Dayanan’s home and shot the father.

The shrapnel struck the victims who were about to sleep at the time.

Arian was hit on the right arm, while Jasper and John Paul sustained gunshot wounds on the right leg and the back respectively.

Bustillo reloaded his shotgun but Dayanan lunged at him, resulting in a scuffle that ended with Dayanan shooting Bustillo in the stomach and right arm.

The kids were brought to the Talisay City district hospital.

Cabando said the kids identified Bustillo as the assailant.

The elder Dayanan had yet to be located after he fled the house.