Keith DeFiebre cycling team’s Codoy, Barbalose win in Magsaysay Mountain Bike Challenge

AFTER bringing home two gold medals from Negros Oriental last week, Keith DeFiebre cycling team’s Melvin Codoy and Nilo Barbalose titles anew, this time in the 15th President Ramon Magsaysay Sr. Mountain Bike Challenge on Mount Manunggal in Balamban town, Cebu on Sunday.

Codoy reigned in the juniors division, beating Jay Vince Cabugnason and Rio Hernando.

Barbalose, meanwhile, ruled the golden category, trouncing Rolando Pagnanawon and Jonathan Simbajon.

Last March 10, Codoy won the seniors category while Barbalose topped the golden vision in the first National Mountain Bike Invitational — First Circuit Challenge in the 22nd Sinigayan Festival in Sagay City.