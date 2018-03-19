Waterfront Cebu lauds Class 2018

March into Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino and enjoy month-long promotions to celebrate milestones and special events.

Give yourself a treat at UNO on your graduation day and relish on a complimentary buffet when you dine with 4 family members or friends for only P898 nett/person.

If you prefer an enticing parade of tasty Hong Kong style Chinese cuisine, then head on to Tin Gow for a Graduation Blow-out that’s good for six starting at P4,800.

For any celebration, a good bottle of wine complements the festive mood. Get it for free at La Gondola when you order with a minimum worth of P2,990 nett. Taste sweet success with sweet treats from Madeleine. Choose among four specially designed graduation cakes starting at P500.

Prefer meals in a bowl? Dig in Mizu’s Noodle Express, a bowl of noodles with your favorite delicious condiments for P545 nett or Café Fortuna’s Sisig in a Bowl, your favorite sisig with a twist available in fish, pork, and beef for only P228 nett.

What better way to revere your achievement than a staycation at the center of it all. Laze in your room with your favorite series and take joy in Room Service’s Bacon cheeseburger and San Miguel beer combo! How about plunging into Pool Aquarius to beat the heat of the sun? Create your own favorite delicious and refreshing halo-halo too and be pleasantly surprised for only P315 nett.

While you enjoy this month’s offerings at the Waterfront’s different dining outlets, you may also drink up with the Wine of the Month and Drinks of the Month available at any outlet.

