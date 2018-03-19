Fire razes 20 houses in Minglanilla

A fire broke out in Barangay Poblacion Ward 3, Minglanilla town, southern Cebu and razed about 20 houses on Monday afternoon.

SPO3 Oliver Dacua of Minglanilla police station, said that the blaze started at 2:42 p.m. after Jenny Paran intentionally burned down her house when she had a heated argument with her husband, Joe.

The fire quickly spread to neighboring houses and was raised to Task Force Bravo at 3:25 p.m., prompting Talisay and Naga Cities to respond to the alarm.

Damage was pegged at P1 Million while Jenny is detained at Minglanilla Police precinct.