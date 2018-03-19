Man dies after falling from building in Banilad

A worker died after falling from a building under construction in Banilad Cebu City on Monday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Joseph Alona, 24, a native of Toledo City, Southern Cebu.

SPO3 Antonio Din, from the Cebu City Homicide section, said the victim slipped and fell from the fourth floor of the building while he was doing his task.

Investigator found no foul play in the incident.