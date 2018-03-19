PCL-Cebu condemns councilor’s murder

THe Philippine Councilors League (PCL) in Cebu Province condemned the unjust and violent killing in one of its members, incumbent San Fernando town Councilor Alexander Alicaway.

The PCL endorsed a resolution penned by Cebu 1st District Provincial Board (PB) members Raul Bacaltos and Yolanda Daan, and approved en banc by the PB yesterday during their out-of-town session in Balamban, western Cebu.

“We condemned what happened to the councilor. Based on what we have heard, Sander (Alexander) had no enemies and he was not even part of the drug list,” PCL–Cebu Province President Earl Tidy Oyas said in Cebuano.

He added that the late Councilor Alicaway was an active member of PCL and was a good man.

“Dugay nako kaila niya. Maayong tawo gyod to siya (I have known him for a long time. He was a good man),” he said.

The resolution also expressed its condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family of Alicaway.

“His representation in the Sangguniang Bayan greatly contributed to the attainment of various socio-economic programs and projects of the municipal government,” the resolution stated,

“Hence, his tragic death and sudden demise was deeply felt by the townspeople, fellow workers in the government and most especially by his family,” the resolution added

Oyas added, “Trabaho ra gyod tawon nang amoa. Kon patyon tanan konsehal, wala nay ganahan molansar (We are just doing our job. If all councilors be killed, no one would want to run for the position),”

Governor Hilario Davide III said that he visited the wake of Alicaway in San Fernando last week and is planning to give a financial assistance to the family.

Alicaway, 49, was shot dead on March 14 by two unidentified men on board a motorcycle in Barangay South Poblacion in San Fernando town.

The police authorities said that Alicaway was on his way to the Sangguniang Bayan office when the councilor was gunned down past 5 p.m.