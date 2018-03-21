Parian police station has new set of cops

New policemen are now assigned in Parian police precinct, Cebu City starting today.

The assignment of 43 policemen to the precinct came after the order of relief of Chief Supt.

Robert Quenery, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, amid the extortion controversy faced by the police station.

Police Senior Insp. Porferio Gabuya Jr. was designated as the officer in charge of Parian police station.

Among the newly assigned policemen is SPO1 Protacio Meredores, who expressed that he was somehow demoralized upon learning that PO3 Ritchie Saquilabon and two other officers were caught in an entrapment operation due to extortion.

Gabuya reminded his personnel to avoid being involved in illegal activities.

“Please be reminded that our duty as police officers is to look after the safety of the people we are serving. Let us give our best, and don’t be tempted to do any illegal thing,” Gabuya told the policemen.

The Counter Intelligence Task Force (CITF) has formally pressed charges against the arrested police officer today, while two other officers remain at large.