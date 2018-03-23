2018 Porsche Macan S is now in Cebu

The Porsche Macan S, a sportier version of the base model Macan R4, has arrived in Cebu and is available at the PGA Car Centre at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

The premium crossover is powered by the same turbocharged 2.0li, 4 cylinder engine with 252 horses under the hood. This is paired to a 7-speed PDK transmission.

The S model adds a revised Porsche Communication Management, air suspension with height adjust, drive select and handsome 20 inches rims.

Porsche has a long motorsport history and racing heritage.

Their sports cars are the best in the industry.

In recent years, with the growing popularity of premium crossover sports utility vehicles, the German automaker started to offer performance-oriented SUVs like the Cayenne and the Macan.

Macan’s selling point is that one will be able to drive a true performance Porsche vehicle with a raised ride height and practicality.

The Macan S has a price tag of P6.1 million.

Here are some photos of the Macan S: