Bisikleta Iglesia to ensure public safety during Holy Week

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has officially launched its Bisikleta Iglesia initiative this morning.

The launching was led by Senior Insp. Jovito Labra, team leader of Bisikleta Iglesia.

Bisikleta Iglesia was initiated by Chief Supt. Robert Quenery, regional director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

It aims to ensure safety of the public, to make policemen health-conscious and to maintain police visibility during the Holy Week.

The initiative requires police officers to visit churches and other areas in promoting peace and order.