2 arrested in another joint police operation in Labangon

A joint drug bust operation by the drug enforcement units of San Nicolas and Mambaling police precincts led to the arrest of two drug personalities in A. Lopez St., Barangay Labangon, Cebu City at past 5 p.m. on Friday.

Among the arrested were Loremar Carcuevas, 37, and Mark Bryan Lopez, 34, both residents of the said place.

Seized from them were five medium packs and seven small sachets of suspected shabu weighing 25 grams.

Police estimated the seized items at P295,000.

Chief Insp. Allan Rosario, station commander San Nicolas police precinct that one of the arrested persons in a previous police operation testified that Carcuevas and Lopez were involved in peddling drugs.

Police monitored the subject personalities for more than a week. A case for selling and possession of illegal drugs will be filed against them on Monday.