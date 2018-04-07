P300K seized in Quiot drug bust
By Benjie B. Talisic April 07,2018
ABOUT P300,000 worth of shabu were seized in a drug bust at Barangay Quiot, Cebu City at past 4 pm Saturday.
The 31-year-old suspect was identified as Eric Glenn Villacrota, a resident of the area. Chief Insp. Regino Maramag Jr., Pardo police precinct chief, said Villacorta was under month-long surveillance prior to the arrest.
