Piolo Pascual and Arci Muñoz and Alempoy topbill ABS-CBN’s newest series

THIS summer, people will fall in love with ABS-CBN’s newest series titled, “Since I Found You.”

Topbilled by Piolo Pascual, Arci Muñoz, Empoy Marquez, Alessandra De Rossi, and JC De Vera, the teleserye will start airing on April 16.

Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. which manages the career of De Rossi and Marquez posted the official poster on its Instagram account.

“Isang nakakakilig at nakaka good vibes na tambalan ng #AlEmpoy ang dapat niyong abangan!!! Since I Found You this April 16 na,” the post reads.

De Rossi and Marquez’s love team rose to fame via 2017’s highest grossing independent film, “Kita Kita.”

This will be their first TV series as a love team.

The official trailer of this newest series was released last week.

It introduced Marquez’s character as a funny company driver, who works for Pascual, owner of a big transport construction company.

Marquez likes De Rossi, the company’s secretary.

But De Rossi will be heartbroken when she learns that Pascual likes another girl played by Muñoz.

Muñoz, on the other hand, comes from a poor family. She applies as a “practicumer” in the company but has a previous bad encounter with Pascual.

Muñoz is surprised when she finds out that Pascual owns the company she is applying at.

While working, Muñoz meets De Vera, an assistant in the company, who likes her.

“Since I Found You” is directed by Antoinette Jadaone and produced by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape Entertainment Television.