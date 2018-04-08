Cebu City sets up hotline for complaints on flooding, clogged drainage

The Cebu City Government is eyeing to put up a hotline for complaints to address floodings and clogged drainages in Cebu City areas.

Since the city government created Task Force Menos Baha last week, Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo told Cebu Daily News that they are planning to install a hotline system to accommodate reports and complaints of clogged drainages.

“In this way, we will be able to quickly respond to their complaints, and make sure that the culverts in the city will be unclogged immediately,” said Guardo.

Task Force Menos Baha started cleaning and repairing the city’s existing drainage system just last week. It is jointly supervised by the City Engineering Department and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).