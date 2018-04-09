Cebu’s Larsian to be renovated in May
By Jessa Mae O. Sotto April 09,2018
Cebu’s most popular barbeque strip Larsian will get a facelift next month.
Larsian Administrator Joey Herrera said the that the renovation is expected to start in May this year.
The renovation has an allocated budget of P2 million.
There are about 36 stalls and 12 registered owners in Larsian, which is located at Don Mariano Cui St., Cebu City.
Herrera said they will help stall owners to relocate when the renovation starts.
