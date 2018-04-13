CHED-7 holds info caravan on accessible tertiary education
The Commission on Higher Education in Central Visayas (CHED-7) hosted an information caravan regarding the Universal Access to Tertiary Education Act in Hoopsdome, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu this morning (April 13).
Dr. Prospero E. De Vera lll, the officer-in-charge of CHED, said that the students of state universities and colleges are not paying tuition fees since June 2017 due to the enactment of the said law.
Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza, who welcomed the participants, expressed that quality education is a right and not a privilege.
Officials of the CHED-7, and representatives of educational institutions, local government units and non-government associations joined the event.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.