CHED-7 holds info caravan on accessible tertiary education

The Commission on Higher Education in Central Visayas (CHED-7) hosted an information caravan regarding the Universal Access to Tertiary Education Act in Hoopsdome, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu this morning (April 13).

Dr. Prospero E. De Vera lll, the officer-in-charge of CHED, said that the students of state universities and colleges are not paying tuition fees since June 2017 due to the enactment of the said law.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza, who welcomed the participants, expressed that quality education is a right and not a privilege.

Officials of the CHED-7, and representatives of educational institutions, local government units and non-government associations joined the event.