Dalaguete supports management agreement

DALAGUETE town Mayor Ronald Allan Cesante supports the creation of a management team, composed of officials from the provincial government, Dalaguete, Badian and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to oversee the tourism activities at Osmeña Peak, a popular destination for hikers and mountain climbers.

It is considered the highest peak in Cebu and the subject of a bitter jurisdictional dispute between Dalaguete and Badian.

“A management agreement is the best system sa ingon ani nga ecotourism area nga gusto tang ma-maintain,” he said in a phone interview.

He said he has been pushing for the management agreement since 2010.

“A management team nga gitan-aw that all stakeholders support this area to be sure nga ang resource nato magpabilin ug importante gihapon and relevant,” Cesante said.

But the Associated Labor Unions – Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP), which holds a Tree Farm Lease Agreement (TFLA) issued by the DENR, that covers Osmeña Peak wants a hand in the management of the area and are pushing for a co-management sharing agreement with the local government units of Badian and Dalaguete.

“The instrument was endorsed by both LGUs, through a council resolution in 1996, Dalaguete and Badian,” Barrit said.

Barrit said he will present the proposal on Friday during a meeting with DENR, and officials from the provincial government, Badian and Dalaguete

“It will be discussed, whatever the parameters ug unsay ma agreehan and sharing,” Barrit said.

Sought for comment regarding ALU-TUCP’s proposal, Cesante said the municipality is not primarily concerned with the income generated by the tourist activities at Osmeña Peak.

A P30 environmental fee is collected from tourists and goes to the locals who maintain the cleanliness of the area.

Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale had earlier asked ALU-TUCP to give up the Osmeña Peak portion of the stewardship contract awarded to the latter.