Sped teacher posts bail, released

VIGAN CITY, ILOCOS SUR — THE Special Education (Sped) teacher from Cebu City accused of molesting a 14-year old delegate to the 61st Palarong Pambansa has posted bail at the Vigan City Regional Trial Court yesterday and was granted temporary liberty while the trial of his case is ongoing.

The 28-year old Rodimar Lelis is facing trial for alleged acts of lasciviousness in relation to Republic Act 7610, otherwise known as the Anti-Child Abuse Law and posted an P80,000 bail after being detained for two nights at the Caoayan Municipal Police Station.

He was arrested right after the parents of the boy, a participant of the Palarong Pambansa from Region 3 reported the incident to the police last Tuesday evening.

Lelis allegedly kissed the boy from Olongapo City on the neck and shoulders and forcibly hugged him inside a comfort room at the NSCC Center in Caoayan town, Ilocos Sur where the dancesport event was happening. Lelis also allegedly asked the boy how much it would cost to have sex with him.

The Caoayan Municipal Police station confirmed that Lelis was brought to the Regional Trial Court in Vigan City at around 8:30 a.m. yesterday.

Department of Education (DepED) Cebu City Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Bianito Dagatan said they no longer need to conduct an investigation on Lelis as a case has been filed in court against him.

Psychological tests

Meanwhile, Cebu City Councilor Joy Augustus Young, chairperson of the committee on education and scholarships of the Cebu City Council, urged DepEd to intensify its monitoring of teachers in Cebu City schools.

This could be done by interviewing students to learn if there are victims who are afraid to report what happened to them.

He said psychological tests done on teachers are not enough to prevent the same incident from happening in the future.

“Kani siya nga teacher, batan-on pa man ni. So, bag-o pa ni siya. Nakaagi na ni siya og psychological test. Lusot man lagi gihapon? Sa ato pa, dili ing-ana ka-effective ang ilang psychological test. (This teacher is young so he must be new. He went through a psychological test and apparently passed. In other words, psychological tests are not effective.)” Young said.

“Something’s wrong with the test, di mao ang test nga gikuha or ang naghatag nianang test di kamao. Wa ta kahibaw. Dako nang problemaha. (Maybe the test administered is not the appropriate one or the proctor of that exam is not competent. We don’t know. It is a big problem)” he added.

Lelis is a Sped teacher who flew to Vigan to watch the Palarong Pambansa.

According to some of the members of the Region 7 delegation, Lelis taught at the Zapatera Integrated School for five years, the first four of which were for regular classes and the last year for Sped.

Terminate

Mayor Tomas Osmeña earlier urged DepEd to immediately terminate the services of Lelis.

But Young said legal proceedings should first be taken before any termination is done.

“Wa man ta’y mahimong plano ani. (We can’t form a plan for this.) Like what I’ve said, this is going to go to the court. There’s nothing we can do. Maghuwat lang ta sa korte. (We will wait for the ruling of the court.)” Young said. /with PIT Intern Marthy John Lubiano