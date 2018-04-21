National Prisaa starts in Bohol

CENTRAL Visayas will begin its campaign for a fourth overall title in the national finals of the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) today at the Carlos P. Garcia Sports Complex in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

About 5,000 collegiate athletes coming from the country’s 17 regions will be competing starting April 23 to until April 27 in various playing venues in Tagbilaran City.

To inspire the athletes with a message during the opening ceremonies is Manuel Monsour del Rosario, who has represented the Philippines in several international competitions in taekwondo.

Central Visayas will be fielding in the most number of athletes with 435. This multi-sporting event will have a collegiate/senior and youth competitions.