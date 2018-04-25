New Punta Engaño village chief days before polls

Four years after she filed her election protest and more than two weeks to go before the barangay and Sangunniang Kabataan (SK) elections, Josie Hayashi finally assumes her post as barangay chairperson of Punta Engaño of Lapu-Lapu City.

This came after the Electoral Contests and Adjudication Department of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) issued a certificate of finality on the Comelec en banc resolution issued last March 12.

The Comelec resolution denied the motion for reconsideration filed by incumbent Punta Engaño chairperson Lourdes Ibag for lack of merit.

A recount of the votes showed Hayashi winning 150 votes against Ibag.

“It doesn’t matter how many days are left for me to sit but what is important is that people knew I was the real winner,” Hayashi said.

Ibag said she is ready to step down so long as Hayashi’s camp presents to her the complete documents from Comelec Manila. Ibag said she will ask Hayashi for an additional day to remove her items at the barangay hall.

Hayashi is running anew for barangay captain against incumbent barangay councilman Crisanto Estardo while Ibag is running for a council post.