81 brgys in CV possible hotspots

TWO barangays in Tuburan, Cebu, and 79 barangays in Negros Oriental are expected to be placed on the list of police election hotspots, said Police Regional Director Robert Quenery.

He said the 79 villages in Negros Oriental were recommended to be under the election watchlist because of the presence of communist rebels.

On the other hand, there is intense political rivalry in two barangays in Tuburan, he added.

The police are in continuous coordination with the intelligence community to properly assess the situation in connection with the coming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) election on May 14.

Barangays that are deemed hotspots will be given augmentation forces to assist in the maintenance of peace and order, Quenery said.

The Regional Police Director admitted that they do not have the ideal number of personnel for every station. It will be up to the commanders to look for ways to optimize their policemen to ensure peace and order in their areas of jurisdiction.

He encouraged local government units to initiate a peace covenant for a peaceful election.

He said this is a gentleman’s approach and promise to avoid violence during the elections.