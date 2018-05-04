Pusher nabbed in Carcar City
By Intern May 04,2018
Police authorities arrested 30-year-old Rey Jason Hermenehildo in Sitio P. Nellas, Barangay Poblacion 3, Carcar City at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday (May 3).
Seized from him were seven sachets of suspected shabu, with an estimated value of P2, 116.
Police Superintendent Gregorio Galsim of Carcar City Police Station said that Hermenehildo was named in the drug watch list of Carcar police station.
The suspect is now detained pending the filing of charges against him. / PIT INTERN MARTHY JOHN LUBIANO
