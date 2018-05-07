Man accused of raping niece in Carcar

A 14 year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in Sitio Sai, Barangay Can-asujan, Carcar City, southern Cebu at 3 am Monday, May 7.

Supt. Gregorio Galsim of the Carcar City police said the suspect is detained at their headquarters pending the filing of charges by the victim’s family. Their identities are withheld to protect the girl’s privacy. /PIT Intern Glazielle Viter