Dingdong Dantes-Anne Curtis movie trailer released

VIVA Entertainment has released the official trailer of its newest film “Sid and Aya: Not a Love Story.”

The two-minute and 16-second trailer, uploaded on Viva Entertainment’s YouTube channel on Monday, has more than 23,000 views as of 1 p.m. yesterday.

The trailer starts with Sid, played by Dingdong Dantes, facing in the mirror and saying, “Sino bang hindi malungkot? Sino ba ang hindi galit sa mundo? Lahat naman di ba?”

Anne Curtis plays as Aya. She was hired to accompany Sid during his sleepless nights.

Sid is suffering from insomnia, a sleeping disorder.

“Kailangan ko lang ng kausap. Ayaw mo yun? Extra income,” he added.

“Ang lungkot mo naman para magbayad ka ng kausap,” Aya said.

Along the way, they became friends. Then Aya falls in love with Sid.

The trailer also showed some scenes shot in Tokyo, Japan.

“Sid and Aya: Not a Love Story” is a reunion project for the two who worked together in T.G.I.S (Thank God It’s Sabado), a youth-oriented series on GMA Network in the 1990s.

“Sid and Aya: Not a Love Story” is written and directed by Irene Villamor produced by Viva Films and N2 Productions.