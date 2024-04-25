Balancing wellness both in mind and body

CEBU CITY, Philippines– How are you feeling lately?

If this question comes up in any conversation, most of us would say, “I’m doing good.”

While this brings good news to others hearing that you are doing good as you say you are , this might just also be a default answer from most of us.

But once you get to sit and reflect on that question, you get to think deeper.

“Am I really doing good?”

For women, discussions about wellness can sometimes feel overwhelming. Amid the pressures of daily life, it’s essential to find ways to reconnect with ourselves. Engaging in physical activities can help, but nurturing our mental and emotional well-being is equally important.

Here’s a simple guide for women to achieve optimal wellness:

Self-awareness: It’s easy to get caught up in comparing ourselves to others. But rediscovering who we truly are and what brings us joy can reignite our passion and authenticity.

Letting go of inhibitions: Once we reconnect with ourselves, it’s important to release any mental or emotional burdens holding us back. Embracing our plans and aspirations can boost our confidence and empower us to face the world. Getting active: Starting something new can be daunting, but it’s a crucial step toward growth. Whether it’s a new hobby or activity, stepping out of our comfort zone and staying consistent can bring out the best in us and inspire others. Socialize: Sometimes women just tend to just stay home and take care of the family or to others just focus on their careers and their goals that most often they forget to get out there and breathe in a different kind of air and vibe in meeting and in catching up with others. To socialize does not really mean for to completely be open to others, but rather for you to get to know others and get inspired by them as well.

In the pursuit of wellness, it’s important for women to embrace a holistic approach that nurtures both mind and body. By having self-awareness, getting rid of inhibitions, and embracing movement, women can unlock their true potential and live authentically.

Remember, mental wellness is just as vital as physical health, and finding the balance between the two is key to leading a fulfilling life. So, let’s empower ourselves to prioritize self-care, make time for what truly nourishes us, and embark on a journey towards holistic well-being.