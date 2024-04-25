Best-served vegetables and fruits to reduce the risk of hypertension

Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is a health issue most people experience given the constant rise in today’s temperature. Since the raging heat is not calming anytime soon, it is best that healthy alternatives, such as consuming vegetables and fruits with natural nutrients that can aid in reducing the risk of hypertension, be observed.

Here are some vegetables and fruits that aid in lowering the possibility of high blood pressure:

Bananas

Bananas are rich in potassium, which helps regulate hypertension by balancing the sodium within the body. It can be of great help since consuming too much sodium can cause high blood pressure. You can simply consume it as is or blend it with ice, which is perfect for beating the heat.

Mangoes

Mangoes have fiber that helps in reducing cholesterol levels, which could also develop into hypertension when not minimized. You switch up your take on this well-loved local fruit by either turning it into a fruit shake or juice.

Tomatoes

Unlike what most people think, a tomato is a fruit and not a vegetable. It contains a powerful antioxidant called lycopene, which improves blood vessel functions and reduces inflammation that may lead to hypertension. You can turn these sweet tomatoes into a dipping sauce or a soup to pair with your rice meal.

Carrots

Carrots contain nitrate oxide, which is very much needed by the body. It enables blood vessels to relax, eventually improving one’s blood flow. Pan-seared carrots can be a good way to consume them, but you can also integrate them as one of the ingredients of your next culinary masterpiece.

Okra

Aside from potassium and nitrate oxide, okra contains magnesium, which helps reduce blood pressure as it relaxes the blood vessels and improves blood flow. Okra might be used as an ingredient for some local dishes, but it’s also best served when simply steamed.

With the unlikable El Niño climate and its effects on the country, people with high blood pressure need to be constantly monitored. Thus, one should consume fruits and vegetables, as they are crucial in preventing hypertension.

