Waterfront Cebu undergoes advanced fire fighting training

The Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino participated in the advanced fire fighting training program held last May 3 and 4 at the University of Cebu Maritime Education and Training Center in Mambaling, Cebu City.

The establishment is the first hotel to undergo the program as the university’s usual participants are from industrial companies and volunteer fire brigade.

The program aims to explain the theory and elements of fire and identify and minimize the risk of fire. It also intends to determine the use of the breathing apparatus effectively, conduct search and rescue and fight and extinguish fire.

The training program included entering the fire tunnel, combatting open pit fire and extinguishing a closed quarter fire.

According to Capt. Michael Sarthou, Jr., training director of UC-METC, teamwork combined with skills will enable the responders to respond and save lives.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel safety and security manager Gene Lada and peer’s training and development manager Damaris Bacalso said the second batch of employees are expected to undergo the same training sometime next month or on July.

Lada said they were also planning to hold fire drills in the future to test the effectiveness of the training program.