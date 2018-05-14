Mandauehanons cast their votes in Barangay, SK elections

By Doris C. Bongcac May 14,2018

Voting centers at the Mandaue City Central School opened at exactly 7 a.m. today.

Upon the ringing of the school bell, voters in groups of 10 were allowed to enter their designated voting centers.

A police assistance center and medical station are located on the other side of the road across the school.

Teachers and watchers started their preparations at 6:30 a.m, including the checking of ballot boxes to make sure that they were empty prior to the start of the actual casting of votes.