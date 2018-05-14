Barangay Guadalupe residents fail to vote due to clustering issues

Several voters from Barangays Guadalupe complain the unorganized clustering of voting precincts in Guadalupe Elementary School.

Nita (real name withheld) said she accompanied her live-in partner to look for his precinct since 8:00 a.m. today (May 14).

“Alas 11 na wala pa kabotar tawun akong kapuyo. Wala pa gyuy taga Comelec among maduulan (It’s already 11 a.m. and my partner has not voted yet. There’s no one from Comelec we can approach),” she said.

Nita said her live-in partner, who is a resident in Barangay Guadalupe, belonged to precinct No. 0336.

But she claimed that they cannot locate Precinct No. 0336 both in Ramon Duterte National High School and in Guadalupe Elementary School.

Barangay Guadalupe, the largest barangay in Cebu City, has the most number of voters with over 60,000 voters.

There are 41, 884 regular voters, while 13, 459 are voters for the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

Voting precincts will close at 3:00 p.m. today.