Liquor ban remains until midnight

Chief Superintendent Robert Quenery, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) Director, reminds the public that the liquor ban is still effective despite the official end of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) polls.

The nationwide voting has formally ended at exactly 3 p.m.

The liquor ban will be lifted by midnight on Tuesday (May 15).

However, the gun ban will still be enforced until May 21.

On the other hand, Commission on Elections in Central Visayas (COMELEC-7) Director Veronico Petalcorin revealed that lesser voters have exercised their right to suffrage in the region for this year’s Barangay and SK elections, with only 70 to 80% of the voters who participated in the polls. | PIT Intern Marthy John Lubiano